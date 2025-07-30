Man killed on Downtown Connector; police looking for 2 people

article

The Brief Atlanta police are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the death of Barry Walker, who was struck and killed on the Downtown Connector after a roadside altercation. Walker was reportedly in a fight on the highway shoulder before falling into traffic and being hit by a light-colored sedan; both the driver and the other person involved fled the scene. Police are urging witnesses and auto repair workers to come forward with any details that could help identify the individuals involved.



Atlanta police are searching for a driver and another person believed to be connected with the death of a man whose body was found on the Downtown Connector over the weekend.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps them learn who killed Barry Walker.

What we know:

Investigators say they were called on Sunday night to Interstate 75/85 southbound near Andrew Young Boulevard SE after reports of a body in the road.

Numerous police officers responded to the scene and several lanes on the interstate were temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation.

Investigators believe that the incident began when Walker and an unknown individual got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight on the right shoulder of the highway.

Barry Walker was found dead after a fight on the shoulder of the Downtown Connector over the weekend, police say. (Atlanta Police Department)

At some point, authorities say Walker fell into the roadway and was hit by a white or light-colored sedan.

Police say the driver of the sedan pulled over briefly after the collision, but left the scene before police arrived. The other person involved in the altercation was also gone by the time investigators found Walker.

What we don't know:

Days after Walker's death, officials say they have not identified the driver or other individual and are asking the public for help.

If you were driving in the area, witnessed anything close to the scene, work at a collision repair shop or autobody technician and may have serviced a vehicle that matched the description after July 27, investigators want to talk with you.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, contact homicide detective C. Flower at (470) 985-8013 or to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA to 738477.