Detectives investigating homicide in Lawrenceville neighborhood

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting in a Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials say shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a person shot on the 1600 Prospect Church Road.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound inside the home.

Detectives have not released the identity of the victim and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Officials have determined that the incident was a homicide.

If you have information that could help detectives, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

