Deputies searching for missing South Carolina girl

South Carolina deputies are desperately searching for a runaway girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Connie J. Koon was last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at a home on Arabian Way.

Deputies described Connie as around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 250 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Koon was last seen wearing a peach shirt, jean capris, and flip flops.

If you have any information that can help deputies locate the missing girl, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-48919.

