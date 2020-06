article

Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Noah Griffin Hunter was last seen in the area of Riley Road and Old Beulah Road around 6:15 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies said Hunter was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a periodic table on it, gray shorts, and gray and navy-blue sandals.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 770-949-5656.