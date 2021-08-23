Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Barrow County man
article
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County are searching for a missing 30-year-old man.
Darrious Teasley was last seen on Aug. 15 at the Big H convenience store in Winder, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said.
Teasley was last seen with several people in a black Honda car.
He is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
Teasley was last seen wearing a beige shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.