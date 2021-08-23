Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Barrow County man

article

Deputies in Barrow County are searching for a missing 30-year-old man.

Darrious Teasley was last seen on Aug. 15 at the Big H convenience store in Winder, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teasley was last seen with several people in a black Honda car.

He is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Teasley was last seen wearing a beige shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

