Deputies searching for Covington man accused of shooting 70-year-old

Deputies in Newton County are searching for a 20-year-old accused of shooting a 70-year-old woman.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened Monday night at a home off Heaton Place Trail in Covington.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah McKester Gilbert, fled in a blue Dodge Charger.

Warrants for three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of criminal damage to property have been issued for his arrest.

Medics rushed 70-year-old Irene Clay-Davis to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated for major injuries.

If you have any information that could help police find Gilbert, please contact investigators at 678-625-1465.

