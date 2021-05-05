Deputies searching for Covington man accused of shooting 70-year-old
COVINGTON, Ga. - Deputies in Newton County are searching for a 20-year-old accused of shooting a 70-year-old woman.
Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened Monday night at a home off Heaton Place Trail in Covington.
The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah McKester Gilbert, fled in a blue Dodge Charger.
Warrants for three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of criminal damage to property have been issued for his arrest.
Medics rushed 70-year-old Irene Clay-Davis to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated for major injuries.
If you have any information that could help police find Gilbert, please contact investigators at 678-625-1465.
Advertisement
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.