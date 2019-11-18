Expand / Collapse search

Deputies rescue deer in distress

Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 5 Atlanta

Deputy dispatched to deer in distress

Forsyth County deputy helps save a deer stuck in a fence

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - It was all in a day’s work for some deputies in Forsyth County. That’s what they said about their efforts to rescue a deer in distress.

A video posted to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows an officer saving a deer that had become stuck in between fence posts.

The department used dozens of hashtags in its post including “it might not be a cat in a tree but it is still a rescue" and "the only time it is OK to run from Forsyth County Sheriff's Office."