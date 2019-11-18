Deputies rescue deer in distress

It was all in a day’s work for some deputies in Forsyth County. That’s what they said about their efforts to rescue a deer in distress.

A video posted to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows an officer saving a deer that had become stuck in between fence posts.

The department used dozens of hashtags in its post including “it might not be a cat in a tree but it is still a rescue" and "the only time it is OK to run from Forsyth County Sheriff's Office."