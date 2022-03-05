Deputies name two suspects in armed robbery at Haralson County convenience store

article

Police are searching for two men in connection to a Friday night armed robbery at a Haralson County convenience store.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Richard Dillon Turner and 31-year-old Joseph Bradley Green are wanted for an armed robbery that happened before deputies responded at 8:42 p.m. to Corinth Quick Stop on Ga. Highway 120.

Deputies learned two men came into the store and one pointed a gun and demanded money.

Deputies said Green is about 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Turner is about 6-feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 700-646-2011 or haralsonsheriff@haralsoncountyga.gov.

