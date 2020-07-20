Deputies: Missing 15-year-old Carroll County girl, found safe

article

Deputies in Carroll County ended their search for a missing 15-year-old girl Wednesday.

Layla Weathers had last been seen on July 19 at her home along Tributary Court in Villa Rica, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies describe Weathers as having an olive complexion, being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she has a scar on her left thigh of a tribal symbol she carved on her skin. She was last seen wearing a pair of black and white VANS shoes.

Authorities believe she was traveling with a pillow in a tan pillowcase and a medium blue backpack.

Layla Weathers (Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Weathers suffers from depression and has made overtures of suicide in the past, deputies say. Her family was extremely worried about her, deputies said.

Deputies confirmed Wednesday afternoon Weathers was located and was safe.

