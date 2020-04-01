Deputies: Man on the run with 2-year-old son after murdering toddler’s grandparents, aunt

Deputies in Bibb County said they are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted for killing his toddler’s grandparents and aunt. Authorities have since issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, for the 2-year-old and the man.

It happened at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue in Bibb County around 9:22 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his child’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Crockett took out a gun shooting French’s mother, stepfather, and sister.

All three died from their wounds, deputies said. French was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Crockett then left the home with his 2-year-old son, King Cane Crockett in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out tag, deputies said.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr (Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

He is described by deputies as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds with brown eyes, and low black hair.. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.

The toddler is described by deputies as being 3-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black and white hoodie with a blue superman logo on the front.

Advertisement

King Cane Crockett (Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Deputies said he has family in both Florida and California.

Anyone who sees Crockett or his toddler should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the crime or has any leads on his whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.