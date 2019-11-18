Deputies make 3rd arrest in deadly shooting at Mall at Stonecrest

Deputies in DeKalb County said the third suspect in September's deadly shooting at the Mall at Stonecrest has been taken into custody.

Trayvon Ramon Williams, 25, was arrested Monday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. Williams was arrested at an apartment complex off Covington Highway in DeKalb County, deputies said.

Trayvon Ramon Williams (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

RELATED: Police: Man killed in shooting outside the Mall at Stonecrest

According to police, on the night of Sept. 29, some kind of altercation took place in the courtyard between the New Vision Movie Theater entrance and the Round1 arcade and bowling alley. During the fight, police said the suspects fired multiple rounds hitting Kevin T. Mcleod-Downer.

Paramedics rushed Downer to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police responded to the courtyard between the New Vision Movie Theater entrance and the Round1 arcade and bowling alley at the Mall at Stone Crest for a reported shooting on Sept. 29, 2019.

RELATED: Police: 2nd suspect arrested in Mall at Stonecrest shooting investigation

Advertisement

In early October, officials issued murder warrants for 26-year-old Jermel Campbell, Taron Williams, and Trayvon Williams. Taron Williams turned himself in to authorities shortly after the shooting. Jermel Campbell turned himself in on Oct. 22.

Trayvon Ramon Williams, Jermel Campbell, and Taron Williams (from left to right) (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

All three were booked into the DeKalb County jail.

No word on Williams’ next court appearance or if he has retained legal representation.