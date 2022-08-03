Deputies shoot, kill armed suspect in murder of mother, daughter at Hall County home

article

Hall County deputies have shot and killed an armed man suspected of murdering a mother and her daughter Tuesday night.

Authorities tell FOX 5 the officer-involved shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 3200 block of Long Creek Drive in Buford, Georgia.

According to investigators, deputies went to the home of 42-year-old Kim Nguyen and her daughter, 18-year-old Lam-Ahn Tran, with a search warrant for a welfare check and missing persons investigation.

At the home, officials say the deputies were confronted by a man armed with a knife.

The sheriff says the man refused to drop the weapon and "made aggressive movements towards the deputies," which led them to fatally shoot him. No deputies were injured in the confrontation.

Once the scene was secured, deputies entered the home and found the bodies of Ngyuen and Tran inside.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or said whether he had any connection with the two women.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to do their own independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

