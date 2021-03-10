Deputies: Georgia teacher accused of sending explicit photo to student

article

Hall County deputies have arrested a Flowery Branch teacher accused of sending a sexually explicit photo to one of his underage students.

Officials say they arrested 25-year-old Duluth Matthew "Tyler" Stubbs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on Saturday when Stubbs allegedly sent a photo to a 16-year-old girl through Snapchat.

Stubbs, who worked at Flowery Branch High School, was the victim's teacher, officials said.

The sheriff's office was notified about the incident by the school on Tuesday. Stubbs has been placed on leave.

The Duluth man, who remains in custody at the Hall County Jail, has been charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

The case remains under investigation.

