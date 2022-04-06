Deputies: Ex-boyfriend arrested after woman thrown from car hood during dispute

A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from the hood of a vehicle during a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office said.

Authorities went to the Brooke Mills apartments located on GA. 92 near Woodstock on April 6 to investigate a ‘person hit by vehicle’ call.

Deputies learned Crystal Christian, 22, and her former boyfriend David Moore, 19, had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot. Moore took Christian's keys from her hand. When Moore attempted to drive away in the car, Christian jumped on the hood, investigators said.

"According to Christian and several witnesses, Moore drove out of the parking lot with Christian on the hood," the sheriff's office said in a release sent to FOX 5.

At some point, Christian was thrown from the car and then run over, deputies confirmed. Officials said, Moore did not stop to check on Christian's well-being.

David Moore, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and robbery. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Christian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital with injuries that were described as serious by not life-threatening.

Atlanta police officers later found Moore driving Christian's car on Trabert Avenue. He was arrested and transported to Cherokee County.

Moore faces charges for aggravated assault and robbery. He was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

