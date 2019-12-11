Deputies: Deer survives smashing through van windshield

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are telling drivers to be careful after a deer slams through a windshield and ends up inside the front seat of a van.

It happened Wednesday morning along Toonigh Road. Cherokee County deputies said the deer ended up in the front seat of a work van with the driver. It amazingly the deer survived and the driver walked away with only minor injuries.

The driver, whose name was not released, only had to open the passenger side door to let the deer get out.

