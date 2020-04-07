Deputies: AWOL soldier charged with violating shelter-in-place, DUI

A Georgia soldier was arrested and accused of violating stay-at-home orders, fleeing from state troopers and driving drunk while attempting to visit his family in Alabama, authorities said.

Christian Lee Robinson, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with reckless conduct for violating a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp that went into effect Friday.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Cpl. Scott Tarpley said a Georgia State Patrol trooper saw Robinson swerving and driving more than 120 mph on Interstate 85 and attempted to pull him over.

Robinson told the trooper he was a soldier at Fort Benning in Augusta and left without permission to try to get to his family.

The soldier was charged with DUI, obstruction of officers, possession of alcohol by a minor, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.