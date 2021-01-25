Deputies arrest Gainesville man on aggravated child molestation charges

article

An arrest has been made in a Hall County aggravated child molestation case so severe, deputies said the child had to be taken to the hospital.

Manuel Aguilar-Reyes, 23, of Gainesville, was charged with aggravated child molestation in connection to an incident in November 2020, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Deputies were first notified of the crime by Northeast Georgia Medical Center when the young girl was brought in for treatment.

Deputies, along with the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services, conducted several interviews and conducted forensic testing leading to arrest warrants being filed on Thursday.

He was picked up by deputies the following day.

Manuel Aguilar-Reyes was being held without bond in the Hall County jail as of Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.