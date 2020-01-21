Deputies: 2 men arrested in undercover Georgia prostitution operation

Deputies in Banks County have charged two men with pandering after an undercover investigation Tuesday.

Officials say deputies made the arrests as part of an undercover operation that targeted human trafficking, prostitution, and sex crimes at a local business in the Banks County area.

In the investigation, authorities charged 31-year-old Zachery Givens of Rutledge and 43-year-old Jason Wayne Voyles of Hull with pandering.

Officials have not released the name of the business that was targeted.

Deputies arrested both men as part of a undercover investigation. (Banks County Sheriff's Office)

Both men have since been released on a $1,000 bond.

