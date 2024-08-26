2 shot, 1 critical after shooting in Mableton neighborhood

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Cobb County police investigate a double shooting along Denny Lane in Mableton on Aug. 26, 2024. (FOX 5)

Cobb County police are investigating a double shooting in a Mableton neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:11 p.m. to a domestic disturbance along Denny Lane near Boggs Road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers found two men shot at the scene. Both were transported to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center.

One of the men was later admitted to the intensive care unit. The other suffered a leg injury and is expected to survive.

Police say one man suffered a leg injury and

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

The motive is still under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.