Demolition begins at former Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead
ATLANTA - Demolition is underway at the former Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead, the site of a Mother’s Day 2024 shooting that left two people dead and four others injured. The property is being cleared for an Atlanta Beltline trail extension.
What we know:
The lounge closed soon after the shooting. In August 2024, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled the club was a public nuisance, allowing the city to permanently prohibit it from operating.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- 2 people killed at Buckhead's Elleven45 Lounge
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- Elleven45 remains close as another arrest is made
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- Atlanta files motion to shut down Elleven45
- Beltline buys defunct Elleven 45 Lounge
Atlanta BeltLine Inc., working with the city, bought the property at 2110 Peachtree Road in November 2024. The three parcels, totaling nearly an acre, are needed to complete a segment of the Beltline’s Northwest Trail. The agency later acquired nearby parcels, creating a 3.2-acre site intended to accommodate the trail and future affordable housing and commercial space.
What's next:
The trail project is planned to provide a connection near Peachtree Road. The Beltline says it will conduct further site planning and community engagement as the project moves forward.