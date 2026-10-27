Demolition begins at former Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead

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The Brief Demolition is underway at the former Buckhead lounge, where a Mother’s Day 2024 shooting killed two people and injured four. The lounge closed after a Fulton County judge declared it a public nuisance. The Atlanta Beltline acquired the property for a planned Northwest Trail connection near Peachtree Road.



Demolition is underway at the former Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead, the site of a Mother’s Day 2024 shooting that left two people dead and four others injured. The property is being cleared for an Atlanta Beltline trail extension.

What we know:

The lounge closed soon after the shooting. In August 2024, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled the club was a public nuisance, allowing the city to permanently prohibit it from operating.

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Atlanta BeltLine Inc., working with the city, bought the property at 2110 Peachtree Road in November 2024. The three parcels, totaling nearly an acre, are needed to complete a segment of the Beltline’s Northwest Trail. The agency later acquired nearby parcels, creating a 3.2-acre site intended to accommodate the trail and future affordable housing and commercial space.

What's next:

The trail project is planned to provide a connection near Peachtree Road. The Beltline says it will conduct further site planning and community engagement as the project moves forward.