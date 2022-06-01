Democrats line up endorsements in secretary of state runoff

The two remaining Democratic candidates in the race for secretary of state have earned some new endorsements ahead of the June 21 runoff.

Wednesday Dee Dawkins-Haigler held a news conference at the state Capitol to announce the three Democrats who did not advance to the runoff--John Eaves, Floyd Griffin and Michael Owens--have endorsed her in the race.

"She not only has the political experience, which I think is a prerequisite for this position, but she has the professional experience," said Eaves, the former chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Dawkins-Haigler came in second in the May 24 primary with nearly 19% of the vote. Her runoff opponent, state Rep. Bee Nguyen had just over 44%.

Since the primary, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has endorsed Nguyen, who also has the support of more than 100 elected leaders across the state.

"What that speaks to is this broad-based coalition that we are building in Georgia and it requires all hands-on-deck," said Nguyen. "So, I'm very proud of being able to build a cross-section of leaders and organizing groups who have come to the table for this race."

Both candidates have served in the Georgia House of Representatives and worked for non-profits, but Dawkins-Haigler said her additional experience in the private sector makes her the best candidate in the runoff.

"Experience matters. You cannot have training wheels when you become the secretary of state. You have to be ready on day one," said Dawkins-Haigler.

Rep. Nguyen said her work in the legislature over the last five years has been in a "toxic and polarizing environment" as lawmakers debated changes to Georgia's voting laws and held hearings after claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"In those moments I have always stood on the side of voter expansion. I have always fought against these bills and even in the face of death threats, I have stood up and I have not shrank back," said Rep. Nguyen.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November. Sec. Raffensperger won the Republican primary with 52% of the vote over Congressman Jody Hice, who got 33%.