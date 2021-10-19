Democrats, Atlanta rabbi call for apology from Herschel Walker

Critics called for an apology Tuesday from Herschel Walker after they claim he did not do enough to condemn the use of a swastika composed of syringes by a woman scheduled to hold a fundraiser for the U.S. Senate hopeful.

State Rep. Dr. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, called his response "irresponsible and dangerous."

"There is no candidate for public office who should stand by a symbol of hate and this one had an additional harmful message," said Rep. Mitchell.

A spokesperson for Walker's campaign initially responded by saying the image was "to condemn government vaccine mandates." Walker's campaign, however, later canceled the event.

"Democrats are afraid because they see Herschel’s strong momentum and his ability to unite Georgians," said spokesperson Mallory Blount in a statement to FOX 5. "It’s a shame that the Georgia Democratic Party cares more about taking cheap shots to get on TV than about telling the truth. The campaign canceled the event within hours of learning about the offensive symbol and immediately condemned bigotry of all forms. Herschel will remain laser-focused on winning this seat so Georgians can have faith in their elected officials once again."

Metro Atlanta Rabbi Joshua Lesser called on Walker to do more.

"I am here to say Herschel Walker we are still waiting for that apology, and I also say the decision to cancel the fundraising event is not the same thing as taking responsibility, as offering an apology. What he has done is simply not enough," said Rabbi Lesser.

