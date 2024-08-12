Democrat lawmakers pushing Kemp for answers over Georgia's opting out of summer EBT program

article

Georgia U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is pushing Gov. Brian Kemp for answers over the state's decision to opt out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer EBT Program (S-EBT), also known as "Sun Bucks."

The program provides low-income families with school-aged children a $40 benefit for every eligible child each month while school is out.

Reps. McBath, Sanford Bishop, Nikema Williams, Henry "Hank" Johnson Jr., David Scott, and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff sent a letter to Kemp about the state opting out on Thursday.

"Committing to participate in Summer EBT in 2025 is a simple, commonsense step that will ensure that every child in our state, regardless of where they live, has access to food when they need it most," the letter reads. "States that refuse to participate in Summer EBT for unsubstantiated reasons are needlessly putting children in jeopardy during the summer months."

Officials say about 1.2 million low-income children in Georgia would be eligible for the program.

The Peach State is one of 12 that did not participate this year or is not planning to participate in the program next summer.

"Unfortunately, current summer meal programs are not sufficient, and the needs of families in Georgia are not being met," the letter reads.

The deadline for the state to commit to the program is Aug. 15.

You can read the full letter below.