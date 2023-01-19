Delta named best US airline of 2022 by Wall Street Journal

article

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines just got a big honor from the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper named Delta its top U.S. airline for the second year in the row in its annual airline scorecard rankings.

The rankings are based on several factors like on-time arrivals, completion factor, and involuntary bumping, all of which Delta took the top spot.

"Delta ranked first among nine U.S. carriers in The Wall Street Journal’s 15th annual airline scorecard for the second consecutive year and fifth of the past six," reporters Dawn Gilbertson and Allison Pohle wrote in the Journal. "Delta retained its crown by navigating the hurdles better than peers."

Delta also ranked second in preventing extreme delays.

The Atlanta airline had the second-least U.S. Department of Transportation complaints.

If you want to know which airline to avoid, the Journal ranked jetBlue last at ninth place.