Delta flight returns to Atlanta after possible maintenance alert

A Florida-bound Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to the Atlanta airport on Monday shortly after takeoff.

Delta Flight 1413 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale had to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to a possible maintenance issue for the aircraft, according to the airline.

The flight landed safely around 2:45 p.m. and taxied back to the gate. Passengers were put on another airplane and took off around 4:35 p.m., about three hours late.

The cause of the maintenance issue was not revealed.