Expand / Collapse search

Delta flight from Atlanta diverted out of 'abundance of caution'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:32PM
Delta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A Delta Airlines spokesperson said risking weather conditions led to a flight from Atlanta to Cincinnati to land in Cleveland instead.

Delta flight 1617 elected to divert to Cleveland "out of an abundance of caution" and landed without incident, a spokesperson said Saturday. 

Delta said in a statement weather conditions in Cincinnati did not permit a safe approach. 

Delta teams dispatched a new aircraft to continue our customers’ travel to Cincinnati. A "rescue flight" left Atlanta at 08:30 a.m. and arrived at 10:27 a.m. in Cleveland. 

"We apologize for the inconvenience and delay in travel plans," a spokesperson said. 

Severe weather swept across the South and Midwest, including the Ohio Valleys on Friday evening and early Saturday morning. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE