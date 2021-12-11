Delta flight from Atlanta diverted out of 'abundance of caution'

A Delta Airlines spokesperson said risking weather conditions led to a flight from Atlanta to Cincinnati to land in Cleveland instead.

Delta flight 1617 elected to divert to Cleveland "out of an abundance of caution" and landed without incident, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Delta said in a statement weather conditions in Cincinnati did not permit a safe approach.

Delta teams dispatched a new aircraft to continue our customers’ travel to Cincinnati. A "rescue flight" left Atlanta at 08:30 a.m. and arrived at 10:27 a.m. in Cleveland.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and delay in travel plans," a spokesperson said.

Severe weather swept across the South and Midwest, including the Ohio Valleys on Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

