Delta adds 2nd flight for 2024 solar eclipse viewing

article

Did you miss your chance to see the total solar eclipse from the skies? You may have another shot.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is offering another special flight designed to watch the spectacular solar event.

The airline's first flight sold out in less than 24 hours after going on sale last week.

The new flight, Delta Flight 1010 will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth on April 8 and arrive in Detroit after the solar event. It will follow the previous one, which is taking off from Austin.

The airline says searches for the first flight spiked by more than 1,500% after the announcement earlier in February.

The Dallas-Fort Worth flight will operate on an A321neo - a larger plane that will allow more customers to experience the eclipse path of totality.

NASA said the April 8 total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and become visible in North America starting in Mexico at approximately 11 a.m. local time, with the path of the eclipse subsequently expected to move across the United States in the afternoon before leaving the continent after 5:16 p.m.

It will be the "last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044," Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist Warren Weston told FOX Business.

For booking information, visit delta.com.