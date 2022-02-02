Clayton County delivery driver waits more than 2 months for van tag

Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Even after you drive it off the lot, there is the additional angst of waiting 30 days for the tags to arrive. But a FOX 5 viewer reached out to the I-Team as he was nearing 75 days without a tag. And in this case, when this is a cargo van used as a way to make money, then it feels like an eternity.

This is not just a vehicle. It’s Leroi Robinson’s office. He delivers parts and works for himself. But he was one day away from not being able to use his cargo van.

Robinson bought the vehicle at Lara's Truck Sales in Duluth. It was Oct. 23, last year.

"They gave me a 45-day tag, so they actually had 45 days to get it to me, which is more than enough," he told the I-Team's Dana Fowle.

But it wasn’t. Forty-five days in and still no vehicle. Records show Robinson filed with the county for a 30-day extension. But time was ticking … still nothing.

In a Dec. 30th note to the dealership, Robinson stated that he had not received the license plate.

"All they (were) saying is ‘We didn’t get the paperwork back. We don’t know where the paperwork is. We don’t have a title for it.’" he recalled.

Nervous, he wrote the Better Business Bureau. Lara’s Truck Sales did not respond to his complaint, he said, and currently has an F rating with the BBB.

Robinson didn’t stop there. He filed a complaint with the state, too. As he explained, the cargo van he bought on Oct. 23 had tags expiring on Jan. 6. Without the van, he couldn't earn a living. And that caused sleepless nights.

"Every night. Every night."

Deadline approaching, the FOX 5 I-Team reached out to the state too on Jan. 5th asking what could be done.

Within 24 hours, someone from Lara’s Truck Sales delivered to his mailbox the long-awaited license plate and tag.

"I got the tag and the registration today," he told Fowle on that cold Jan. 6 afternoon.

Literally, he just hours from having to park his van because it would’ve been illegal to drive. The FOX 5 I-Team dropped by the Duluth dealership, but we were told no one could speak with us.

In a phone call, the general manager told Fowle that he told Robinson the tag must’ve been lost in the mail. He promised to show her that correspondence, but management later declined, citing privacy issues.

But done is done. And Robinson can keep working. And can now get a good night’s sleep.

If you would like to file a complaint or ask a question regarding a vehicle sale, start with the Georgia Consumer Protection Division, the Georgia Secretary of State's Used Car Dealership Board, and the BBB.

