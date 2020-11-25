DeKalb to distribute additional 10,000 COVID-19 mask and sanitizer kits

DeKalb County is distributing 10,000 care kits to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The kits contain two non-surgical masks and hand sanitizer. The COVID-19 Care Kits also contain a card with tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a stern warning encouraging citizens to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “The DeKalb County Government and the Board of Health are redoubling our ongoing efforts to educate and protect our residents.”

RELATED: Is that holiday gathering too risky? New tool helps you decide

“We are in the middle of a health crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in a century,” said Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb County health director. “Working together and following the advice and guidance of health experts will mitigate the effects and consequences of this nefarious disease.”

Residents may pick up a kit starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in the parking lot of the DeKalb County Police Department’s South Precinct, located at 2842 H. F. Shepherd Dr., Decatur, GA 30034.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

County officials say more than 80,000 kits have been distributed since March.

Among counties, DeKalb County has the fourth highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with more than 24,000 reported. As of Wednesday, there have been 430 confirmed deaths in the county from the pandemic.