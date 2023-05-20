DeKalb Sheriff's Office uncovers drug operation while serving domestic violence warrant

In a concerted effort to address domestic violence warrants, DeKalb County Sheriffs' deputies recently carried out a three-day task force operation that resulted in numerous arrests. The operation, led by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Unit, aimed to apprehend individuals wanted for domestic violence offenses. On May 16, deputies went to a residence in Lithonia to arrest 29-year-old Jaquavieus Deonte King on a Battery Family Violence First Offense warrant.

According to the warrant, King allegedly punched the victim, who is the mother of his child, during an argument that took place on April 11 at their Lithonia home. Deputies successfully served the warrant and took King into custody. However, upon entering the residence, they discovered an unexpected scene. Fourteen other individuals were found inside the house, along with firearms, including a Carbon 15 pistol, a 9mm handgun, a Tomcat 32 auto Beretta, and a PAK 9mm Luger. The deputies also discovered plastic baggies, scales, and a large grocery bag containing marijuana.

As a result of the findings, King faced additional charges, including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The other 14 individuals present at the scene were also arrested and charged with non-domestic violence offenses.

The task force's efforts extended beyond the Lithonia residence, leading to a total of 11 arrests on four felony and seven misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Family violence/domestic violence charges encompass a range of offenses, including Battery, Assault, Stalking, Criminal Trespass, and Cruelty to Children, among others.

In conjunction with the arrests, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Unit executed eight Temporary Protection Orders (TPO). These orders serve as legal safeguards for victims of domestic violence, providing them with temporary relief and ensuring their safety.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox emphasized the importance of apprehending domestic violence offenders while acknowledging the inherent risks associated with such operations. Sheriff Maddox stated, "Locating and arresting domestic violence offenders presents many dangers for our deputies, yet it is a vital task. Domestic violence offenses are personal, and reactions to arrest can be unpredictable because they involve relationships between domestic partners or within families."

All individuals subject to arrest were apprehended without incident and subsequently transported to the DeKalb County Jail.