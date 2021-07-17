DeKalb police seeking help in Easter Sunday murder investigation
STONECREST, Ga. - More than three months have passed and DeKalb County investigators are searching for leads in a murder that occurred on Easter Sunday.
DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide.
Detectives said 45-year-old Othneil Johnson was killed on April 4, 2021, at condominiums on Fairington Ridge Circle in Stonecrest while working on a friend's car.
Police said Johnson was caught in the crossfire for two juveniles. A detective said a juvenile boy shooting from a Dodge Journey struck Johnson while shooting at another juvenile, believed to be a man.
Detectives ask for anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850.
A 15-year-old boy was also injured, however, neither of the victims were the intended targets.
Family said Johnson moved to Atlanta from New York years ago and is the father to 6 children.
