DeKalb police seeking help in Easter Sunday murder investigation

More than three months have passed and DeKalb County investigators are searching for leads in a murder that occurred on Easter Sunday.

DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide.

Detectives said 45-year-old Othneil Johnson was killed on April 4, 2021, at condominiums on Fairington Ridge Circle in Stonecrest while working on a friend's car.

Police said Johnson was caught in the crossfire for two juveniles. A detective said a juvenile boy shooting from a Dodge Journey struck Johnson while shooting at another juvenile, believed to be a man.

MORE: Investigators: Arsonists tries to set fire to gas pump in DeKalb County

Detectives ask for anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850.

A 15-year-old boy was also injured, however, neither of the victims were the intended targets.

Family said Johnson moved to Atlanta from New York years ago and is the father to 6 children.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.