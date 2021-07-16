Investigators: Arsonists tries to set fire to gas pump in DeKalb County

Fire investigators in DeKalb County have released a video of an arson attempt at a gas station along North Druid Hill Road earlier this week. Investigators believe the man may also be responsible for a later fire at a vacant business next door.

The video shows a man dressed in a long-sleeved tan coat with a blue hood and gray jeans. He walks up carrying something under his arm to the No. 9 pump located at the Shell gas station located at 2995 North Druid Hills Road. The video appears to show him pour something on the ground and then leaning over and lighting it on fire. The man then runs next door as a flame could be seen in front of the pump.

Moments later, a patron could be seen running into the gas station to alert the attendant. He then runs back warning other drivers.

The small blaze was eventually put out and didn’t cause any further damage, but the same could not be said for the business located about 100 feet next door.

A shortly after 9 p.m., just minutes after the video ends, firefighters receive a call about a fire at the next-door business, formerly Reggie’s Salon, located at 3033 North Druid Hills Road. The business had been empty for months.

Bright flames could be seen shooting through the roof as firefighters arrived at that scene. The building appeared to be a total loss.

Fire investigators want to find that man seen in the video. They are offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrested and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

