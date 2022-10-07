DeKalb police searching for 7-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Police said Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen on Oct. 6 near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain.
Police described him as 4-foot-5, 75 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police investigators at 770-724-7710.