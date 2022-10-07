DeKalb police searching for 7-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Police said Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen on Oct. 6 near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain.

Police described him as 4-foot-5, 75 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police investigators at 770-724-7710.