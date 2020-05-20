DeKalb police search for disabled 77-year-old man, missing for over 8 months

DeKalb County police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 77-year-old disabled man.

According to police, Daniel Kwon has not been seen since September 3, 2019. Kwon is bound to a wheelchair and needs medication every day, investigators said.

Police described Kwon as a male, 5 feet and 3 inches in height, weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kwon's whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.