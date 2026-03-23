DeKalb's 'most wanted fugitive' caught in Alabama after years on the run

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The Brief DeKalb County's most wanted fugitive, Brian Tripp, was captured in Alabama after more than two years on the run. His trial continued in absentia after he disappeared, and a jury convicted him on kidnapping and gang charges. Tripp is also accused of helping to conceal the death of Anthony Woodland.



After more than two years on the run, DeKalb County's "most wanted fugitive," who is a convicted kidnapper and gang member, is back in custody, according to deputies.

Brian Tripp captured in Alabama

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Brian Tripp was apprehended in Pritchard, Alabama, with the help of Mobile County deputies.

Trial continues in absentia

Tripp fled in January 2024 while out on bail in the middle of a trial for kidnapping, street gang charges and related offenses.

Despite his disappearance, the trial continued.

A DeKalb County Grand Jury returned a guilty verdict, and Tripp was sentenced to serve life plus an additional 65 years in prison.

New charges linked to 2025 death investigation

While Tripp was evading law enforcement, investigators said he was still committing crimes.

A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Tripp in 2025 for allegedly helping to conceal the death of Anthony Woodland, police said.

Authorities believe Tripp put Woodland's body in a suitcase and set it on fire in a wooded area in January 2025.

RELATED: Convicted felon Brian Tripp on the run after jumping bail in DeKalb County

Extradition and court dates pending

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when Tripp will be returned to DeKalb County to begin serving his life sentence and face his additional charges.