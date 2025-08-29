Convicted felon Brian Tripp on the run after jumping bail in DeKalb County

The Brief Brian Tripp, a convicted felon, is wanted after jumping bail during his January 2024 trial in DeKalb County. He was convicted in absentia on kidnapping and gang charges and sentenced to life plus 65 years in prison. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous and are asking the public for tips on his whereabouts.



A convicted felon named Brian Tripp is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says he jumped bail in the middle of his January 2024 trial.

What we know:

Friday morning, law enforcement tried to arrest Tripp at an apartment complex off East Ponce de Leon Avenue but did not find him.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the complex is one of Tripp's known addresses, and they hoped to finally take him into custody.

Deputies say he was out on bond during his January 2024 trial and jumped bail in the middle of it. The trial continued without him, and court records show Tripp was convicted by a jury of kidnapping and street gang charges, among others. He was sentenced to life plus 65 years in prison.

While on the run, records show Tripp picked up another charge.

According to an arrest warrant, a DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted him in April for allegedly helping conceal the death of Anthony Woodland by putting his body in a suitcase and setting it on fire in a wooded area in January of this year.

What they're saying:

"I was just like, dang, what's going on," said Daviyon Pearson.

A neighbor who saw Friday morning’s SWAT situation says she hopes law enforcement can track him down.

"It concerns me, people do crazy stuff," Pearson said. "He should be caught, he should be caught, he should be caught."

What you can do:

Tripp is not only a wanted individual — a SWAT officer tells us he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.