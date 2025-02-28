DeKalb judge steps down from judicial commission amid backlash over comments

article

The Brief DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick stepped down from the Judicial Qualifications Commission's investigative panel following backlash over a social media post about Gaza. Hydrick’s Facebook post, in which she questioned the existence of innocent civilians in Gaza, was condemned by CAIR-Georgia, which accused her of demonstrating bias against Palestinians and Muslims. CAIR-Georgia, which filed a formal complaint against Hydrick, welcomed her resignation, stating that those who administer justice must avoid even the perception of bias.



DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick has resigned from her position on the investigative panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission following public outcry over a now-deleted social media post, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

The controversy stemmed from Hydrick’s remarks about Gaza and the remains of an Israeli mother and her two sons.

The judge reportedly wrote on Facebook that it was "hard to believe" there are any innocent civilians in the Palestinian enclave.

Her post drew criticism from advocacy groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Georgia (CAIR-Georgia), which condemned her comments as demonstrating "a clear bias against Palestinians and Muslims." They also filed a formal complaint against the judge.

Judge Hydrick's initial statement after the comments became public explained her actions by saying that judges are human beings and she was committed to reflecting on and recognizing how her words could be received by those with a different perspective.

Hydrick has not publicly commented on her decision to step down from the panel, which is responsible for investigating judicial misconduct in Georgia.

What they're saying:

In response to the resignation, CAIR-Georgia welcomed the decision, stating, "All those who administer justice in our state should avoid the perception that their biased views may impact their judicial actions."