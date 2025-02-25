DeKalb Superior Court judge faces backlash over Gaza social media post

article

The Brief Judge Stacey Hydrick criticized for deleted social media post about Gaza conflict and abducted Israeli family. Council on American-Islamic Relations calls for resignation, citing alleged bias against Palestinians and Muslims. Hydrick, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, pledges self-reflection and acknowledges the emotional impact of her remarks.



A DeKalb County Superior Court judge is facing calls to resign following backlash over a controversial social media post related to the conflict in Gaza and the recent return of the remains of an Israeli mother and her two sons.

Israel Hamas war stories

What we know:

Judge Stacey Hydrick posted comments on social media, which have since been deleted, addressing the case of Shiri Bibas, her husband, and their children, who were abducted from their home in Israel's Nir Oz kibbutz during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The remains of Bibas and her two sons were recently returned to Israel.

RELATED: Remains of Shiri Bibas positively identified after eventually being handed over by Hamas

What they're saying:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of Georgia condemned Judge Hydrick's remarks this week, asserting that her statements demonstrated a clear bias against Palestinians and Muslims. The group has publicly called for her resignation.

READ THEIR STATEMENT

The other side:

Judge Hydrick, who also chairs the investigative panel for Georgia's judicial watchdog agency, issued a statement in response to the criticism, saying, "Judges are human beings. We see and hear things that cause us to feel emotion and to speak out." She further expressed her dedication to introspection, stating she is "committed to reflection and recognizing how my words may be received by those who have a perspective different than my own."

Hydrick, formerly a state court judge, was appointed to the DeKalb Superior Court by Governor Brian Kemp in 2019.

JUDGE'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

I recently posted comments on social media after viewing the horrific video footage from the Oct. 7th attack on Israel.

Judges are human beings. We see and hear things that cause us to feel emotion and to speak out. I am no different. I remain committed to reflect on and recognizing how my words may be received by those who have a perspective different than my own.

I will connue to conduct myself in accordance with Rules of Judicial Conduct that govern recusal and will disqualify myself in any case where my impartiality can reasonably be questioned, or in any case where a party feels that based on my comments, I cannot be fair and impartial.