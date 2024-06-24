DeKalb Fire invited local women to special training seminar

This weekend, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue organized a special training seminar aimed at educating local women about the unique challenges faced by female firefighters.

The event provided attendees with an opportunity to participate in practical demonstrations and interactive activities, offering a hands-on experience of the demanding tasks that firefighters handle daily.

In addition to the training, participants were given a tour of DeKalb's newly opened Decatur Fire Station, providing an inside look at the latest facilities and equipment used by the fire department.

DeKalb Fire officials highlighted that the seminar's primary objective was to raise public awareness and understanding of the rigorous and often underestimated aspects of a firefighter's role, especially for women in the field. The event was part of the department's ongoing efforts to engage with the community and promote inclusivity within their ranks.