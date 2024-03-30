Woman kidnapped after work, burned, slashed in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County police are reporting a woman being kidnapped, burned and cut after leaving work on Wednesday evening.

The victim's family told police the woman was leaving the office along the 1900 block of Montreal Road shortly after closing on March 26 when she was snatched. Police have not confirmed the exact time the incident happened.

When she was found, police said she had cut wounds across her face and body.

This investigation is ongoing.

