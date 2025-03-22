1 dead in DeKalb County shootout: police

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a shootout between two individuals on Watkins Glen Road in Stone Mountain. Both parties were injured and taken to the hospital; one suspect died, while the other is expected to survive. The identities of those involved and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unknown as the investigation continues.



DeKalb County police are investigating what appears to have been a shootout between two people.

What we know:

It happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Watkins Glen Road in Stone Mountain, a residential area.

Police believe the shooting was between two people, both injured and both rushed to the hospital.

One suspect died. The other is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Neither person involved has been identified yet.

Police also say they're not sure what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.



