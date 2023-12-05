DeKalb County opens warming centers in anticipation of freezing temperatures

In anticipation of the cold weather hitting metro Atlanta later this week, DeKalb County announced the opening of five warming centers.

Residents can visit the following locations between Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Thursday, Dec. 7, starting at 8 p.m. every night:

Fire Station 3; 100 North Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter