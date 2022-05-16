Teenager seriously injured in shooting at DeKalb County home

article

A teenager has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot at a DeKalb County home late Sunday night.

Officers tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 11:15 p.m. at a home on the 3600 block of Cherry Bloom Way.

According to investigators, a young man in his late teens was found with a gunshot wound at the home.

Medics transported the teen to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Officers are witnesses and collected evidence at the home in the hope to track down the person responsible.

Officials have not released the name of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.