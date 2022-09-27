DeKalb County teacher caught on tape cursing students

A DeKalb teacher was placed on administrative leave after a profane-laced exchange with ninth graders surfaced.

The instructor is a math teacher at Miller Grove in Lithonia.

She had no idea her bad moment was captured on tape.

The teacher, who is not being identified pending an administrative review, became upset at the pace and attention her pupils were giving an assignment.

While saying Kindergartners might do better, she cursed the students.

FOX 5 Atlanta played portions of the audio on-air.

Ultimately, this teacher gave up before the end of that class period, saying that she was no longer "in the mood" to teach.

She ordered her students to leave the classroom.