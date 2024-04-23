SWAT standoff in DeKalb County neighborhood comes to an end

An hours-long SWAT standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood is over.

Police spent the overnight hours at home off Rainbow Drive, near the Interstate 20/285 interchange.

The SWAT team was called out to handle the situation. They wrapped around 3:30 on Tuesday morning.

Officials have not released any details about why police responded to the house and if any arrests ended up being made.

FOX 5 cameras did see a man led away in handcuffs earlier in the night. Officers say he wasn't the person who triggered the SWAT call and have not shared why the man was detained and what if any charges he faces.

During the SWAT situation, police shut down Rainbow Drive from Columbia Drive to Whirlaway Drive. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story and FOX 5 will bring you more details as soon as we get them from DeKalb County Police.