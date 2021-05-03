DeKalb County Sheriff offering 'warrant relief' for misdemeanors

DeKalb County Sheriff officials are allowing nonviolent offenders to surrender by offering "relief" to those with outstanding warrants.

The program, which was born from the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to put fewer people in the back of patrol cars and resolve outstanding warrant case backups.

It's called "Warrant Relief Days."

People with outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued by DeKalb County law enforcement, who voluntarily turn themselves in at the county's jail, are eligible for unsecured judicial release — meaning anyone with certain misdemeanor warrants could be released *without paying a bond.*

Making contact now will keep you out of jail while you wait for your court date, officials say.

Advertisement

"Breaking the law is a serious matter and we want to hold people accountable. But we want to help our fellow citizens out - making sure you keep your job - keep your lives together," the DeKalb County Sheriff posted on the department's Facebook page.

The Warrant Relief program lasts until Thursday, May 6.

To find out if you have an outstanding warrant, DeKalb County police advise emailing them through warrantrelief@dekalbcountyga.gov.

The exceptions to the relief option include any charges connected to misdemeanor domestic violence, misdemeanor vehicular homicide, stalking, simple battery or battery, cruelty to children, and violating family violence order.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.