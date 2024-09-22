DeKalb County School District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with community event

The DeKalb County School District marked Hispanic Heritage Month with a lively celebration at Doraville United Elementary School.

The event, known as the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta, has become a popular gathering that invites both residents of Doraville and surrounding areas to enjoy the rich and diverse cuisine often found in Hispanic communities.

Officials describe the Fiesta as an opportunity for the community to come together and share the different traditions from across Hispanic cultures, highlighting the varied flavors and culinary traditions of countries throughout Latin America.

"It's nice to know traditions," one attendee said. "It doesn't matter if you're from Mexico, Central America, or South America. We all have different, but similar flavors in our food, and it's wonderful to celebrate all those traditions. It's just great to come together as a community."

With approximately 20% of students in the DeKalb County School District identifying as Hispanic or Latino, this group represents the second-largest ethnic population in the district. The event serves not only as a celebration of cultural heritage but also as a reminder of the growing diversity within the school system.

RELATED: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

The Hispanic Heritage Fiesta is one of several events planned by the district to recognize and honor Hispanic contributions during the national observance, which runs from September 15 to October 15.