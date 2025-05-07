Troup County employee fired amid payroll discrepancy investigation

The Brief A payroll discrepancy was discovered on April 29, leading to an internal investigation and involvement of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Payroll & Benefits Generalist was fired on May 7 as a result of the investigation. Troup County has initiated a comprehensive review of its payroll system and implemented interim safeguards to protect public funds.



A Troup County government employee has been fired following the discovery of a payroll discrepancy that prompted an internal investigation and the involvement of state authorities.

What we know:

The issue was first identified on April 29, according to county officials. In response, Troup County management launched an internal review, contacted the District Attorney’s Office, and brought in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a Payroll & Benefits Generalist was fired on Wednesday, May 7.

What we don't know:

The name of the employee has not been released.

No additional details have been released to avoid compromising the active probe.

What's next:

The county has since begun a comprehensive review of its payroll system and internal control procedures. Interim safeguards have been put in place to protect public funds and ensure financial accuracy.

What they're saying:

"Troup County is committed to transparency and accountability," officials said in a statement. "We will continue cooperating fully with the GBI’s ongoing investigation."