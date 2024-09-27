DeKalb County residents left stranded, submerged in Helene’s floodwaters

In brief: Residents in south DeKalb County survived severe flooding after Helene, with many thankful for escaping the disaster. Emergency crews, including DeKalb County’s swift-water rescue team, conducted water rescues to evacuate residents throughout the day. Sandy Lewars and her son were among those trapped, with Lewars highlighting the unexpected severity of the flood. Drivers, such as Patricia Russell and her children, were stranded on flooded roads, emphasizing the perilous conditions. The aftermath of the flooding is significant, with residents dealing with property damage while floodwaters are expected to cause issues for some time.



Residents in south DeKalb County are expressing gratitude for their survival after floodwaters caused by Helene stranded cars, flooded homes, and forced water rescues late into Friday evening.

The South River overflowed its banks due to the storm’s heavy rains, leaving neighborhoods like Rovena Acres submerged. Water rescues continued throughout the day as emergency crews worked to evacuate trapped residents.

"How am I going to feed him? Because I knew something was going to happen, but I wasn't thinking a flood," said Sandy Lewars, who was trapped in her home with her six-year-old son, Kade. Lewars explained that she didn’t expect floodwaters from the nearby South River to trap them in their Rovena Acres neighborhood. "Maybe the lights will go out, and my family members could come get me or something like that. But not a flood. Not like this... not to the fact that we have to call 911 to get a boat rescue," she added.

Firefighters, including members of DeKalb County’s swift-water rescue team, worked tirelessly to evacuate families by boat. Lewars described the devastation her neighbors faced, with several feet of water inside their homes. "You couldn't even go up inside of the driveway or the patio. It was completely flooded. Like we go inside the house, you can swim in there," she said.

The floodwaters also caused chaos on local roads. Several cars became stranded on Panthersville and Oakvale Roads, leaving drivers trapped in rising waters. Patricia Russell was one of the drivers caught in the flood, with her two teenage children in the car. "I kept pushing through it, and they said, ‘we got a little bit of dry land.’ So I thought we were okay. Boom. We hit this part, and it was way deeper... My car gave out on us," Russell recalled. "It’s terrifying. I had my children with me also, you know."

Despite the damage to her home and neighborhood, Lewars expressed relief that DeKalb County firefighters were there to help when they needed it most. "Dirty water that God knows where it came from... But I’m relieved, and then all of all that because now I know we're safe. We can get something to eat," she said.

As floodwaters recede, the impacts of Hurricane Helene and the South River’s flooding are expected to be felt for days or even weeks. Many residents are left assessing the damage to their homes, cars, and livelihoods.

While most of the floodwaters on Panthersville Road have receded, the stranded cars remain, a stark reminder of the dangers of driving through floodwaters.