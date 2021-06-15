DeKalb County rental assistance program reopening after cyberattack

article

DeKalb County is reopening the applications for its COVID-19 rental relief program after it was shut down due to an international cyberattack.

The program, known as the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, is designed to provide help to renters threatened by eviction and landlords who are dealing with a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

After it launched in February, officials said the demand for the service was extremely high. A month later on March 24, it was shuttered when federal agents informed the county of a cyberattack.

However, DeKalb County officials say they are restarting the program to any new applicants or anyone who previously applied by did not receive assistance.

"This cyberattack will not deter us from fulfilling our mission of providing rental assistance to the tenants and landlords who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

In total, approximately $21 million has been allocated to the program. As of Tuesday, 237 applicants have been given more than $908,000.

Officials say the relaunched program will have more than double the amount of staff working on it and a new secured platform for documents needed.

The program will reopen Monday, June 21 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on the program, visit the county's website or call 404-371-3201.

